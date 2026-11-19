Boeing’s relationship with India began more than eight decades ago, when its business in India consisted of delivering commercial aircraft. Today, a factory in Hyderabad builds the main body of every new Apache attack helicopter Boeing supplies worldwide. Indian engineers also carry out heavy maintenance on the Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, work that keeps its submarine hunters flying from Indian shores.

In an exclusive interview with WION’s Defence Pulse, Nikhil Joshi, Managing Director of Boeing Defence India, traced how that relationship evolved. “It started with just the supply and delivery of commercial aircraft,” he said. Over time, Indian companies took on engineering, manufacturing and repairs. Joshi, a former Indian Navy aviator with more than 4,000 flying hours, said India now operates over 90 Boeing defence platforms, including C-17 transports, Chinook and Apache helicopters, P-8Is and Wave Gliders used for maritime surveillance.

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The Indian Army’s Apaches illustrate how Indian manufacturing fits into Boeing’s global production. They “started their journey in Hyderabad where these fuselages were built”, Joshi said. Tata Boeing Aerospace shipped the fuselages to Mesa, Arizona, for final assembly. The completed helicopters then returned to India. The Hyderabad facility, he said, had earned the confidence to become “the sole supplier of Apache fuselages for all Apaches that are supplied worldwide”.

For the Indian Navy, the change is visible in the hangar. Joshi said India was among the first countries to deploy the P-8 operationally. Today, all heavy checks on its P-8Is take place in India. Air Works handled earlier checks, and GMR Aero Technic now undertakes them in Hyderabad. The next step, Joshi said, is to take domestic maintenance “beyond the airframe and into components”. He cited Merlinhawk’s work with L3Harris WESCAM on repairs to onboard systems.