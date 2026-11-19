The death of a 12-year-old boy who was run over by a bulldozer in Gorakhpur has set off a bitter political fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, amid allegations that it happened amid SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in the city.

The boy, Aryavardhan, son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, died on Wednesday, the day SP chief held a roadshow to challenge CM Yogi Adityanath in his bastion.

Samajwadi Party workers had reportedly arranged the bulldozer to welcome Akhilesh.

Following a complaint by the boy’s father, an FIR was registered at the AIIMS police station on Thursday against 66 people, including the driver of the JCB machine and some roadshow participants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the deceased boy’s family on Thursday and called it a murder.

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of “feigning grief” and wrongly accusing his party of being responsible for the death.

The SP shared a video clip which purportedly showed that there was no roadshow when the bulldozer-cum-excavator ran over the boy.

The boy’s grieving father, Onkar Singh, said, “The chief minister told his officers in strict words that necessary action should be taken by tonight. He said that no guilty would be spared.”

Earlier, in an address at Campierganj in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi alleged that the SP had made the child a victim of its roadshow.

“Look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence. I am going to meet the bereaved family. We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets and give them a punishment their generations will remember,” the CM said.

CM Yogi said the people of Uttar Pradesh were going to reject such people again in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Yadav had asked party workers not to welcome him with bulldozers in the future.