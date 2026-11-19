A fresh report has brought the wife of a senior NVIDIA executive into the spotlight over alleged links to a chip-smuggling case involving China. The development adds to the growing controversy surrounding the semiconductor giant, even as US President Donald Trump continues to defend Jensen Huang.

According to The Telegraph, the woman in question is Cenly Chen, who previously served as chief growth officer at technology company Super Micro. The firm packages NVIDIA chips into computer servers.

Earlier this year, the US accused some of Super Micro's senior executives of smuggling chips worth $2.5 billion to China. Some shareholders have now reportedly filed a lawsuit alleging Chen's involvement in the case. She has not, however, been formally charged by US authorities.

Who is Cenly Chen, and how is she linked to NVIDIA?

Chen is reportedly married to Jay Puri, who has worked at NVIDIA since 2005. He spent 21 years as the company's executive vice president of worldwide field operations before moving into the role of senior advisor in July this year.

Short-selling firm Muddy Waters has also questioned Chen's links to NVIDIA, citing photographs of her with Puri.

Jensen Huang controversy draws Trump's support

The latest report comes amid separate allegations involving Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang.

Jensen Huang resigned as NVIDIA CEO last week following an alleged affair with Alice Huang, who has been described as an alleged Chinese spy. She worked at Singapore-based firm Megaspeed, which is under investigation for allegedly diverting powerful NVIDIA chips to China.

US President Donald Trump, however, has continued to support Huang.

Speaking to Fox News in Shenzhen, Trump said he had only briefly referred to the former NVIDIA CEO's reported resignation during his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Asked whether Huang's alleged affair posed a national security threat, Trump played down claims that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. He described her as a businesswoman who bought chips and said Washington wanted NVIDIA to make money by selling chips to China.

Howard Lutnick faces questions over NVIDIA-linked controversy

Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers, who are examining whether he helped investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald avoid losses connected to the NVIDIA controversy.

The firm is controlled by Lutnick's sons. Cantor Fitzgerald, however, has denied holding any material proprietary position in NVIDIA.

The latest scrutiny follows an earlier accusation by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the Commerce Department delayed placing Megaspeed on the US trade blacklist.