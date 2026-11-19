Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes it was the right time for MS Dhoni to step away from playing cricket. He also feels that taking up the official role of team mentor at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could bring a different kind of pressure for the veteran. Dhoni’s 19-season IPL career, during which he won five titles as CSK captain, came to an end on Tuesday after the franchise decided not to retain him ahead of the 2027 auction. However, the 45-year-old will continue to be associated with CSK as a mentor. The five-time champions officially announced his new role on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Sehwag said Dhoni had been guiding CSK players through his leadership since the beginning. However, he believes that taking up the mentor’s role officially could bring additional responsibilities.

“Dhoni has been mentoring Chennai since day one, acting as captain, building the team and leading it on the field. Taking on the official role of mentor may bring a different kind of pressure. Every player’s time eventually comes, and perhaps this was the right time for Dhoni to step away from playing cricket, which is why he announced his retirement,” said Sehwag.

Dhoni has been one of the biggest names in the IPL since its first season. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential players in the tournament’s history.

Although he spent most of his IPL career with CSK, Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 when Chennai were suspended from the competition. He returned in 2018 and led the franchise to the title in his comeback season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued playing an important role in the team. He remained a key figure behind the stumps and contributed with the bat whenever required.

His last IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season. He missed the 2026 edition due to a calf injury and his retirement announcement has now confirmed the end of his playing career in the tournament.

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Dhoni played 278 IPL matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His record includes 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, highlighting his impact as a middle-order batter and one of the IPL’s most reliable finishers.