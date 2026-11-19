While global conflicts took a centre stage in the trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Russian and the American head of states also spoke about the Nobel Peace Prize. Putin jokingly gave a solution to Trump's demand for Nobel Peace Prize while also slamming the Nobel Committee. He claimed that the part of the fortune used to establish the Nobel Foundation originally came from Alfred Nobel's business activities in Russia and questioned the value and impartiality of the Nobel Peace Prize.

“We should not forget that the Nobel Committee originally uses money that Nobel earned from his business in Russia. That was the original source of his wealth, money earned by Nobel through business projects in Russia. Today, that foundation distributes money to its laureates. And people no longer think about the fact that this money originally came from Russia. They do not want any trade or economic relations with us, but they happily collect the money through the Nobel Committee.” Putin also questioned whether the Nobel Peace Prize retained its value. "I don't know whether today's Nobel Peace Prize has any value, especially given examples, in my view, when decisions were clearly made for political reasons rather than on the basis of a laureate's real contribution to international peace and security," he added.

Putin said the subject of Nobel Peace Prize was discussed "half-jokingly" during a trilateral meeting. “You know that we have our prizes, we have a committee that consists of deeply respected people who are making neutral decisions for the things that people make in the humanitarian affairs and so on. So maybe that would be the solution.”

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