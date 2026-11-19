The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held an unprecedented trilateral summit in China on Thursday, with US President Donald Trump declaring that the three leaders were ‘making history’. The closed-door meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen and lasted one hour and 20 minutes. At the beginning of the meeting, the three leaders delivered opening remarks covering major international issues, including nuclear weapons and the war in Ukraine. They sat around a large, dark round table featuring a pink flower arrangement at its centre.

"I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China," Trump said. "So in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history," he added. The meeting comes as Russia's offensive in Ukraine approaches its fifth year and has triggered concern and criticism across the world. Xi urged the three countries to ‘jointly safeguard world peace and stability’, while Putin said the nations shared an interest in resolving the Ukraine war.

"Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, adding they had a shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Putin also said the discussions behind closed doors would cover food and energy security, two areas heavily affected by the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. Trump is facing challenges from the war with Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies and increased consumer prices worldwide. Meanwhile, China is seeking to strengthen its influence in East Asia.

'Nice to meet you'

The summit at Kylin Villa has raised concerns that the three powerful leaders could be seeking to divide the world into spheres of influence. Such an arrangement could result in decisions affecting Ukraine being made without the participation of Kyiv or European countries. Earlier on Thursday, Trump and Putin held a bilateral meeting, their first since August 2025. The 80-year-old US president referred to the Russian leader as his "friend", while Putin responded in English: "Nice to meet you."

Trump subsequently met Xi for one-on-one discussions, marking their third meeting this year. During the talks, the US president highlighted their ‘very special relationship’. Putin, 74, and Xi, 73, had also met on Wednesday. Xi described the occasion as their 50th meeting. Beijing, Washington and Moscow have offered differing descriptions of the agenda for the trilateral summit, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Washington initially indicated that Ukraine would not feature in the discussions. However, Trump later confirmed that the war would be among the topics discussed. Xi, meanwhile, does not consider the conflict China's responsibility to resolve. During his meeting with Xi, Trump said both countries were looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. Before the summit, China said the three leaders would hold in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations.

Nuclear disarmament on the agenda

Washington had also suggested that the Iran war and nuclear disarmament would feature in the discussions. The issue has gained significance following the expiration of a US-Russia bilateral treaty on nuclear weapons in February. China has long maintained that the United States and Russia must first reduce their substantial nuclear arsenals before Beijing agrees to discussions about its comparatively smaller stockpile. "As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump said.

Airport welcome sets the stage

The extraordinary trilateral meeting was preceded by unusual diplomatic scenes when the leaders arrived in Shenzhen for the summit. Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, Xi personally welcomed Trump at the airport. The two leaders briefly hugged before Trump received a red-carpet welcome featuring cheering children and an air force flyover.

The gesture reciprocated the airport reception Trump had arranged for Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

"It's a friendship relationship. It's a respect relationship," Trump told Fox News.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, who was making her first visit since angering Beijing a year earlier with remarks about Taiwan, met Putin on Wednesday, according to Tokyo. Relations between Japan and Russia also remain strained.

On Thursday, Takaichi said she wanted a ‘constructive and stable relationship’ with China. However, Japanese media reported that she was unable to secure a one-on-one meeting with Xi in Shenzhen. Despite their differences, all the leaders, including Putin, joined the APEC "family photo" on Thursday, wearing special scarves.

Putin, Xi and Trump adopt peace declaration at first-ever trilateral meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have adopted a joint Peace Declaration during their first-ever trilateral meeting, according to a TASS correspondent. The declaration comprises a preamble and four paragraphs, outlining the leaders' shared positions on international security, United Nations reform, energy cooperation and nuclear risk reduction.

In the preamble, the three leaders stated that they had exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to preserving strategic stability and international security. The first paragraph highlights the need for UN reform to strengthen the organisation's ability to respond effectively to global challenges. As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China and the United States reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the organisation fulfils its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security.

The second paragraph focuses on expanding the production and supply of petroleum products by the three countries, with the stated aim of benefiting nations around the world. The third paragraph stresses the importance of respecting the immunity enjoyed by state officials. It also states that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar institutions must not exceed or abuse their jurisdiction.

The fourth paragraph addresses nuclear security, reaffirming the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries also agreed to continue discussions on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. "The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the document says.