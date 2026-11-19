European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet described the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the ‘mother of all deals’, underlining the scale of the agreement and its potential to reshape economic and strategic ties between the two sides. Speaking at the WION India-EU FTA Summit on Thursday (November 19), Paquet said the agreement brings together two major economies and some of the world's biggest markets, with India being the fastest-growing economy globally. “The free trade agreement, I think, is rightly named the mother of all deals. It brings together two major economies, India and the European Union, the biggest markets in the world,” Paquet said.

Highlighting the scale of the partnership, the EU ambassador said the agreement represents a significant economic opportunity, with India and the European Union together accounting for around 20 per cent of global GDP. “But also 20% of the world's GDP. The European Union never engaged in such a large FTA. India never had such a large FTA,” he said, emphasising the unprecedented nature of the agreement for both sides.

Paquet said the ambition behind the agreement goes beyond conventional trade arrangements, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation across multiple sectors and unlock opportunities across their respective economies. “We will liberalise essentially 97% for the Europeans, 99% for the Indians, in terms of value. This is what will be liberalised under the free trade agreement,” he said. Calling it an extremely encompassing free trade agreement, Paquet said the deal would allow India and Europe to work across the full economic spectrum of their respective economies.

India-EU FTA: A strategic partnership beyond trade

The ambassador also emphasised that the agreement carries strategic significance at a time when the global geopolitical landscape is undergoing major changes and the rules-based international order is facing growing pressure. “I think it's also very much a strategic endeavour. What we are doing together in challenging geopolitical circumstances, where the rules-based international order is, I think, under huge pressure,” Paquet said.

He said India and the European Union were seeking to reinforce the importance of global rules and long-term stability, particularly for investments and economic activity. “We want to be together an anchor of that rules-based international order,” he said. Describing the agreement as a ‘game changer’, Paquet said the partnership would extend beyond the free trade agreement, creating avenues for closer cooperation between economies and societies of India and Europe.

“It goes, of course, beyond this free trade agreement. There is much more in that partnership, which will allow our economies to grow together, also our societies to interact, and strategically make us more resilient,” he said. Paquet added that the partnership could also strengthen the strategic autonomy of both sides, making the India-EU relationship an important pillar amid evolving global challenges. “So, a large agenda which, I must say, I'm much looking forward to discussing,” he said.

Why the EU-India FTA matters

The India-EU agreement holds significant economic potential, with the two economies together accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global GDP and approximately one-third of global trade. It is expected to provide Indian businesses with enhanced access to one of the world’s largest markets, with preferential access to the European market for more than 99 per cent of Indian exports by trade value.

Labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts and engineering goods, are expected to emerge as key beneficiaries of the agreement. Beyond expanding market access, the pact is expected to unlock new business opportunities on both sides, encourage investment and deepen industrial cooperation.