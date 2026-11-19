Amazon Prime Video's Off Campus is preparing to return with a new central love story, but the upcoming season will also see a familiar face missing from its cast. Actor Riley Davis, who portrayed Sean McCall in the first season, has confirmed that he will not reprise the role in season 2.

Riley Davis won't be back as Sean in Off Campus season 2?

The second season of Off Campus will move forward without Riley Davis, who played Sean McCall, Allie Hayes' former boyfriend, in the first installment. The actor confirmed his absence in an interview with People, revealing that he will not be part of the upcoming season.

According to Davis, Sean was initially expected to feature in the new season. However, scheduling conflicts on both sides ultimately prevented the actor from returning. While his character will be missing from the upcoming episodes, Davis has not completely ruled out the possibility of revisiting the role at a later stage.

His exit comes as a notable change for viewers familiar with the original novels, particularly because Sean has a significant part in the story that Season 2 is expected to explore.

Also Read: Off Campus team issues warning to fans over cast harassment ahead of Season 2

What is Off Campus season 2 about?

The second season will explore the developing romance between Allie and Dean. While the first season followed Hannah and Garrett's relationship, the new episodes will give another couple from the Briar University circle the spotlight.

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn will return as the two central characters. The cast also includes returning actors Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano and Jalen Thomas Brooks.

The upcoming season will also introduce new faces, including India Fowler as Grace Ivers, Phillipa Soo as Scarlett and Shay Rudolph as Summer Di Laurentis.