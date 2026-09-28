/Off Campus’ Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to feud rumours at VMAs 2026

Off Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli reunited at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday and put an end to speculation about a possible feud between them. The two actors also took the stage at the ceremony as presenters.

The speculation surrounding the two actors began after fans noticed that several social media posts featuring Bright and Cameli had been removed or archived.

The Off Campus actors recently wrapped filming for the Prime Video series’ second season.

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Ella Bright reacts

Reacting to the feud rumours, Bright said, "Oh my god. It is pretty wild. It’s so funny. I mean, it’s really funny because we spend all, all days I’m on set, I’m with Belmont. So, we’re like in the green room and he’s like, ‘Have you seen this?’ I’m like, ‘LOL.’ Sitting right next to him, scrolling on our phones, ‘Oh, you saw that? Do you remember when I said that?’ It’s like, never happened. It’s so funny," as per Entertainment Tonight.

The actor also spoke about why some older pictures were removed from her Instagram account.

"I mean, god forbid I wanted an aesthetic Instagram. My bad. I'm so sorry… It’s so funny. So, we’re just laughing about it. That’s all you can do. He doesn’t need to know that. But, he’s the best.”

Belmont Cameli breaks silence on the rumours

Cameli also opened up about the speculation and said, "I couldn’t, I like when I first heard those, I mean, I laugh every time I hear them. I’m happy to put them to bed. I mean Ella and I are extremely close. It’s really entertaining and sometimes fascinating the conclusions people will jump to. Um yeah, that’s certainly not one of them. She’s the best."

When asked about Bright describing him as her best friend, Cameli added, “It is true, yeah.”

Off Campus Season 2

At the VMAs, the two actors appeared together on stage to introduce a performance by Sienna Spiro.

Bright and Cameli play Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham in the Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s romance series.

The first season followed Hannah and Garrett as a fake-dating arrangement gradually developed into a relationship.

Season two is expected to shift the primary focus to Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, the couple from Kennedy’s third Off Campus novel, The Score.