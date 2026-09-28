/VMAs 2026: Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in MTV history, honours Dolly Parton

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards was a special night for Taylor Swift as she took home three major honours. The ceremony took place on September 27 in Los Angeles, taking her career tally to 33 MTV VMAs. With her latest wins, Swift surpasses Beyoncé, who previously held the record with 30 wins.

Taylor Swift remembers Dolly Parton

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After accepting the Video of the Year award for The Fate of Ophelia, Swift paid tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80 in August following a battle with cancer.

Calling Parton “the ultimate showgirl”, the pop star said, "Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans."

She further added, "Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich. Listening to her songs, it's like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life every single time you hear what she has written. I'm lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them. I love you all so very much, and I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time, and thank you for this amazing moment. I love you all."

The ceremony also included a special musical homage to Parton, for which Kacey Musgraves performed I Will Always Love You.

Taylor Swift makes VMA history

Alongside winning the Video of the Year, she was also honoured for Best Direction for Opalite and received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.

Now, Swift's VMA total has reached 33, and her latest Video of the Year win also extends her record in the category.

Swift had previously won for Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down, All Too Well: The Short Film, Anti-Hero and Fortnight.

Patient Zero

Swift also unveiled the music video for Patient Zero, her latest single, on the VMAs stage.

It featured Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, with the singer directing the project herself.