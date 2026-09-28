/Taylor Swift unveils ‘Patient Zero’ video at VMAs starring Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell

Taylor Swift has once again turned the MTV Video Music Awards into a major moment for her music. After releasing a new track from the expanded edition of her album, the singer-songwriter has now unveiled its much-anticipated music video, bringing two Hollywood stars into the story. The new music video Patient Zero was unveiled at the awards event.

Patient Zero music video released

The video of Patient Zero stars Swift alongside actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. Swift directed the project, adding another directing credit to her growing body of work behind the camera. Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, known for films including Gravity, Birdman and The Revenant, worked on the video’s cinematography.

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The premiere came shortly after Swift accepted the inaugural Artist Director Honours at the VMAs. She used the end of her acceptance speech to introduce the video, describing Johnson as her friend and announcing Farrell as part of the cast. The visual gives Patient Zero a cinematic and eerie treatment. Swift and Johnson appear as two women connected by the same man, played by Farrell. The pair are shown mirroring one another in several sequences, while the story gradually reveals the complicated relationship at the centre of the video.

Taylor Swift had teased the video ahead of the VMAs with a short preview that showed glimpses of her and Johnson together, including scenes involving water and a graveyard. The preview also introduced Farrell’s character, building anticipation for the full premiere.

What is patient zero all about?

The song itself arrived on September 25 as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded edition of Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. The release added four songs to the album: Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon.