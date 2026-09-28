/MTV VMAs 2026: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Madonna, Taylor Swift among winners; see complete list

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought music’s biggest stars together at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on September 27, with Snoop Dogg taking on hosting duties. The ceremony featured a mix of competitive awards, special honours and performances, including Madonna’s return to the VMAs stage after 23 years. Here's the complete winner list of this year's MTV VMAs.

MTV VMAs 2026 complete winner list

Video of the Year – Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records

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Artist of the Year – Madonna – Warner Records

Best New Artist – Sienna Spiro- Capitol Records

Best Collaboration – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love – Warner Records

Best Pop – LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Best Dance - Madonna – Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records

Song of the Year – BTS - Swim

Best Hip-Hop – Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe

Best R&B – Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Best Alternative – Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure

Best Latin – Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Best K-pop – BTS Swim

Best Country – Ella Langley – Choosin Texas

Best Direction – Taylor Swift – Opalite

Best Art Director – Pink Pantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Best Cinematography – Madonna – Confessions II- The Film

Best Editing – Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Best Choreography – Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Visual Effects – Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me

Best Group – BTS

Best Album – Madonna – Confessions II (Warner Records)

Best Long-Form Video – Madonna – Confessions II- The Film (Warner Records)

Song of the Summer – Ariana Grande- Hate That I Made You Love Me (Republic Records)

Video Vanguard Award – Nirvana