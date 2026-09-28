/MTV VMAs 2026: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Madonna, Taylor Swift among winners; see complete list

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought music’s biggest stars together at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on September 27, with Snoop Dogg taking on hosting duties. The ceremony featured a mix of competitive awards, special honours and performances, including Madonna’s return to the VMAs stage after 23 years. Here's the complete winner list of this year's MTV VMAs.
MTV VMAs 2026 complete winner list
Video of the Year – Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Artist of the Year – Madonna – Warner Records
Best New Artist – Sienna Spiro- Capitol Records
Best Collaboration – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love – Warner Records
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Best Pop – LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Best Dance - Madonna – Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
Song of the Year – BTS - Swim
Best Hip-Hop – Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe
Best R&B – Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Best Alternative – Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
Best Latin – Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Best K-pop – BTS Swim
Best Country – Ella Langley – Choosin Texas
Best Direction – Taylor Swift – Opalite
Best Art Director – Pink Pantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Best Cinematography – Madonna – Confessions II- The Film
Best Editing – Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Best Choreography – Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Best Visual Effects – Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
Best Group – BTS
Best Album – Madonna – Confessions II (Warner Records)
Best Long-Form Video – Madonna – Confessions II- The Film (Warner Records)
Song of the Summer – Ariana Grande- Hate That I Made You Love Me (Republic Records)
Video Vanguard Award – Nirvana
Artist Director – Taylor Swift