Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /South Cinema
  • /Vijay's Theri to SRK's Jawan: A look at Atlee’s 13-year directorial journey

Vijay's Theri to SRK's Jawan: A look at Atlee’s 13-year directorial journey

Nikita Toppo
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 16:25 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 16:27 IST
Vijay's Theri to SRK's Jawan: A look at Atlee’s 13-year directorial journey

Atlee’s directorial journey

Story highlights

Atlee is one of the most popular directors in Indian cinema. Alongside creating popular South Indian films, he has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Thirteen years ago, Atlee arrived in Indian cinema with Raja Rani, and he has since built an extraordinary theatrical track record — five directorial films and five commercial successes. His debut was a romantic drama starring Arya, Nayanthara, Jai and Nazriya Nazim, a film that proved Atlee could create a strong audience connection even without the larger-than-life action spectacles that would later become his signature.

Raja Rani went on to collect around ₹52 crore worldwide, giving the young filmmaker a strong beginning and setting the tone for a career built around stories that combine emotion with entertainment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Atlee's journey as a director

Atlee then entered a highly successful phase with Thalapathy Vijay, delivering three consecutive commercial successes.

Theri (2016) marked his first collaboration with Vijay and crossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide. Mersal (2017) raised the scale further, with Vijay in multiple roles and a combination of action, emotion and social messaging, going on to collect ₹240 crore-plus worldwide.

Trending Stories

Bigil (2019) took Atlee into sports cinema, featuring women’s football with family, emotion and mass entertainment, and emerged as another major theatrical success, collecting around ₹300 crore worldwide. The three films strengthened Atlee’s commercial track record while establishing his collaboration with Vijay as one of the successful actor-director combinations in Tamil cinema.

And then came Jawan. With Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee stepped into Hindi cinema and took his established mass-cinema formula to a pan-India audience. The film brought together action, emotion, family, social themes and whistle-worthy theatrical moments, while releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Jawan went on to become Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film worldwide at the time, surpassing Pathaan’s ₹1,050.30 crore worldwide collection.

Jawan reportedly collected ₹1,148.32 crore worldwide, including ₹761.98 crore from India and ₹386.34 crore from overseas.

Across every film, Atlee has retained the ingredients audiences associate with his cinema: emotion, family, action, music, powerful heroes and larger-than-life theatrical moments. Now, with Raaka starring Allu Arjun, Atlee enters his next chapter with another superstar and an even bigger canvas.

About the Author

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

...Read More

Trending Topics