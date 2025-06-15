/Jawan director Atlee's 'surreal moment' as he receives honorary doctorate from Sathyabama University

Director Atlee is best known for films including Raja Rani, Theri, and Jawan among others. The filmmaker was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate by his alma mater Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

Atlee receives a doctorate by alma mater

At the 34th convocation ceremony, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, Chancellor Dr. Mariazeena Johnson presented the honorary doctorate certificate and commemorative plaque in the presence of his wife Priya, and parents.

After receiving the certificate for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, Atlee delivered an emotional speech. He said, "It's surreal to be honored by the same university where I once walked in as a student with big dreams. It was here that I learned the power of belief. My parents stood by me till I became a filmmaker. But the one who shaped who I am is my wife Priya Atlee. And the person who's made me a better human is my son".

Atlee's rise to stardom

Atlee began his career at the age of 25 as an assistant director for the film Enthiran and Nanba, a remake of 3 Idiots. He then went on make his directorial debut with Raja Rani, produced by A R Murugadoss. His other notable works as a director includes Theri, Mersal and Bigil among others. While, he has produced films including Baby John, Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae among others.