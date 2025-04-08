After the stupendous success of Pushpa 2 film, Allu Arjun has now signed up for a new film with ace director Atlee and and marquee production house Sun Pictures. The new film is a high-concept, VFX-driven one.

The yet-to-be-titled film will go into production this month.

Allu Arjun and Atlee to work on a film together

Discussing the film, Allu Arjun and Atlee were recently in Los Angeles. There they met with the leading special effects companies to map out the film’s ambitious visual palette.

Atlee and Allu are keen to be make the film palatable to a wider global audience. In a statement, Atlee said, “This is the film I have always dreamed of making and it’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences worldwide.”​

Allu too spoke of the film and wrote on X, “Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures.”

Allu Arjun has become an increasingly bankable actor with the success of Pushpa 2. The film grossed some $210 million worldwide, making it the third highest Indian grosser of all time.

As for Atlee, he recently worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which was a massive hit too. He is also known for Tamil-language blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.