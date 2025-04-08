Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will return once again with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as its host. This will be the show’s 17th season.

Sony TV dropped a fun little video with Amitabh Bachchan as the actor faked a health concern. He soon reveals that it was all a joke and he was feeling butterflies in his stomach because he wanted to share the happy news with his fans, about the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the clip, Amitabh is seen lying on a couch, pretending to be in pain while a doctor examines him. Senior Bachchan then says that it must be because he hasn’t been indulging in any “chatar patar” (junk food) that could be troubling his stomach. The doctor then playfully suggests that it might be a juicy piece of gossip causing this unrest.

Amitabh Bachchan then thinks for a while before revealing the real reason and says that the registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is set to begin on April 14. The caption of the post read, "Taiyyar ho jaiye 14th April se hot seat par aane ke liye. KBC ke registration aur humare AB ke sawaal shuru hone hi wale hain."

Registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 are set to kick off on April 14. Then, the makers will have audition rounds and their video packages introducing each contestant will be made.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 will then finally hit the TV with a new season around the month of August.