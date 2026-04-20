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'Blessed with a baby girl': Raaka director Atlee Kumar and wife Priya Atlee welcome their second child | See post

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 20, 2026, 14:12 IST | Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 14:12 IST
'Blessed with a baby girl': Raaka director Atlee Kumar and wife Priya Atlee welcome their second child | See post

Atlee Kumar and wife Priya Atlee welcome a baby girl Photograph: (Instagram)

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Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Atlee have been blessed with a baby girl on April 20. The filmmaker took to social media to announce the joyful news. Read on to know more.

Raaka director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Atlee have welcomed a baby girl. The couple revealed the joyful news on social media on April 20 with an adorable joint post, sending a wave of excitement among fans as well as the film industry.

Atlee is blessed with a baby girl

They announced their baby girl's arrival with a creative post on Instagram that showcased an illustration featuring their son Meer, who appeared excited about becoming an elder brother. "Big Brother Meer. Yay! I've got a baby sister! We, Priya & Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl," it read. It also had a date stamp that said, "April 20, 2026." Atlee captioned the post, "Feeling blessed" with heart emojis.

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As the announcement surfaced, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday, and Deepika Padukone also extended their love and blessings.

About Atlee and Priya

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Atlee and Priya, who often share glimpses of their lives on social media, tied the knot in 2014 after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their son Meer in January 2023, and have now become a family of four after being blessed with a baby girl.

Earlier this year, they had announced their second pregnancy with a message that read, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are expecting again...We appreciate all your blessings, love, and prayers..."

Atlee's work front

Atlee last directed Jawan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Currently, the filmmaker is gearing up for the upcoming project Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. The makers have already teased fans by announcing the title of the film with a striking poster that features the Telugu actor in a new look, a bald head, and a claw. Further details about Raaka are yet to be revealed.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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