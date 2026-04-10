/Raaka: Shocking 150 crore difference between Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun's fees- reports

Allu Arjun’s Rakka became a hot topic after the makers unveiled the first poster, revealing the actor’s first intense and transformative look from the sci-fi thriller. Apart from the ongoing buzz surrounding the high-budget sci-fi action spectacle, another discussion has emerged, with reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone is earning significantly less than Allu Arjun. Here’s what we know.

7x difference between Deepika Padukone's and Allu Arjun's fees

Deepika Padukone is considered one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood, who has been dominating the entertainment industry with her esteemed performance as the lead star over the years.



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According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Allu Arjun is earning an estimated Rs 175 crore. On the other side, Deepika Padukone is being paid Rs 25 crore. Additionally, the reports also stated that Rashmika Mandanna, who has yet to be confirmed as a member of the film's star cast, is allegedly making a sum of Rs 5-7 crore for her role in the film.

The reports have sparked a massive discussion among fans about the pay gap between actresses and actors. For many years, this disparity has been a significant industry issue, with female actors frequently receiving much less pay than their male co-stars, even when they are playing the lead role.

Raaka's first poster is out!

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, the makers surprised the actor's fans with the first poster, captioning it as "AA22xA6 is now Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."

It showed a stylish star’s striking transformation, revealing him with a shaved head, kohl-lined eyes, a thick grey beard, and a rugged, intense expression. The look has significantly piqued fans’ curiosity.

About Raaka