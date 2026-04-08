/Raaka: Makers unveil title of Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s film with Atlee

On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the actor's much-anticipated project with Atlee as Raaka, sending fans into a frenzy. The announcement also featured a striking poster that has taken over the internet due to Arjun's dramatic avatar.
A striking poster
The poster showcases Arjun in a shocking and transformative look, with a furry, wolf-like hand with sharp claws partially covering his face, paired with an intense, half-bald hairstyle and piercing expression.
The raw textures, dark aesthetic, and beast-like elements suggest a bold departure from his previous roles.
Fans reactions
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As soon as the title was revealed, fans flooded social media with reactions. Hailing his dedication towards cinema, one fan wrote, "GUTSSSSS @alluarjun Madddddddddddddddddddd!!!! #Raaka #AA22" Another user said, "#AlluArjun is the ultimate superstar the undisputed ruler of Indian cinema! #Raaka is going to be explosive, and I’m counting down the days! Happy Birthday Superstar!!"
Another fan wrote, "Transformation ka bAAp Different look out of the world @alluarjun #RAAKA #AA22" "Holyyyyy Shittttt Warra Transformation!!!!!! RAAKA !!!!! #AA22 #AlluArjun," read a fan’s tweet.
"Then #Pushpa2TheRule Now #RAAKA No one can ever do this. The guts, The love, The intensity, your willingness towards cinema is unmatchable Happy Birthday GOAT @alluarjun This is just a beginning #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjun,” wrote a fan praising the poster," another fan wrote on X.
Another fan tweeted, “Style. Swag. Stardom. No one does it like Allu Arjun. Happy Birthday to the Icon Star. #RAAKA #ALLUARJUN.”
First collaboration with Atlee
Allu Arjun’s Raaka marks his much-anticipated collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for delivering grand, mass entertainers. Adding to the excitement, the project also stars Deepika Padukone, making it her first on-screen pairing with the Pushpa star.
Raaka is produced by Sun Pictures. The pan-India film is expected to be a high-concept, and VFX-heavy spectacle. The plot details and release date of the film are still under wraps.