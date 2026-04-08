Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Raaka: Makers unveil title of Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s film with Atlee

Raaka: Makers unveil title of Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s film with Atlee

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 13:08 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 13:23 IST
Raaka: Makers unveil title of Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s film with Atlee

Allu Arjun in Raaka Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Allu Arjun and Atlee's much-anticipated project AA22 has been titled Raaka. The makers shared the update with a striking poster. Read the details inside.


On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the actor's much-anticipated project with Atlee as Raaka, sending fans into a frenzy. The announcement also featured a striking poster that has taken over the internet due to Arjun's dramatic avatar.

A striking poster

The poster showcases Arjun in a shocking and transformative look, with a furry, wolf-like hand with sharp claws partially covering his face, paired with an intense, half-bald hairstyle and piercing expression.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The raw textures, dark aesthetic, and beast-like elements suggest a bold departure from his previous roles.

Fans reactions

Trending Stories

As soon as the title was revealed, fans flooded social media with reactions. Hailing his dedication towards cinema, one fan wrote, "GUTSSSSS @alluarjun Madddddddddddddddddddd!!!! #Raaka #AA22" Another user said, "#AlluArjun is the ultimate superstar the undisputed ruler of Indian cinema! #Raaka is going to be explosive, and I’m counting down the days! Happy Birthday Superstar!!"

Another fan wrote, "Transformation ka bAAp Different look out of the world @alluarjun #RAAKA #AA22" "Holyyyyy Shittttt Warra Transformation!!!!!! RAAKA !!!!! #AA22 #AlluArjun," read a fan’s tweet.

"Then #Pushpa2TheRule Now #RAAKA No one can ever do this. The guts, The love, The intensity, your willingness towards cinema is unmatchable Happy Birthday GOAT @alluarjun This is just a beginning #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #AlluArjun,” wrote a fan praising the poster," another fan wrote on X.

Another fan tweeted, “Style. Swag. Stardom. No one does it like Allu Arjun. Happy Birthday to the Icon Star. #RAAKA #ALLUARJUN.”

First collaboration with Atlee

Allu Arjun’s Raaka marks his much-anticipated collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for delivering grand, mass entertainers. Adding to the excitement, the project also stars Deepika Padukone, making it her first on-screen pairing with the Pushpa star.

Raaka is produced by Sun Pictures. The pan-India film is expected to be a high-concept, and VFX-heavy spectacle. The plot details and release date of the film are still under wraps.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics