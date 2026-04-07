/'Coorgi women are beautiful and I'm married to one': Vijay Deverakonda’s sweet speech for Rashmika Mandanna wins internet

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took over the internet after dropping glimpses from their dreamy wedding ceremony, which was held in Udaipur earlier this year. Now, the newlyweds have won the hearts of fans again after photos and videos of the actor couple from their Kodagu reception went viral.

Rashmika-Vijay Kodagu reception

The intimate gathering was hosted in Karnataka’s Kodagu region, which featured their close friends and family. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand together at the event. What grabbed the attention of the internet was how Rashmika embraced her heritage by wearing a traditional Kodava-style silk saree, while Vijay chose a classic black blazer paired with a white shirt and trousers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vijay calls Rashmika a beautiful Coorgi woman

Speaking at the event, the actor revealed that he has a deep connection with Kodagu. "Next time I come I'd like to go around and see her childhood and life here. This is the third time I am here," he said. "The first time was before I even knew her, with my school friends - Coorg was our first holiday destination. I found out later that I had stayed in one of her friends' houses (who was not there at the event)."

Vijay further praised the beauty of Kodagu and its women, saying, "I've become so fond of this place, such a beautiful place. I always thought that women from here (Kodagu) are super beautiful, even before I met her. I think Coorgi women are very beautiful, and I'm married to one, and I'm very happy. Lovely meeting and seeing you all here."

The reception was held on April 6, and the actress reportedly received a bungalow in Coorg named Serenity, located near Virajpet, as a gift from her family.

About Rashmika-Vijay's wedding

The couple tied the knot on February 26, and since then have been sharing glimpses from their wedding festivities. The duo also hosted another reception in Hyderabad for industry friends and distributed sweets across several cities in India.

On the work front, Rashmika and Vijay are gearing up to reunite on screen for their upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The period drama is slated to hit theatres on September 11, 2026.