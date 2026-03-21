/Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda host little fan at Hyderabad home, video goes viral

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fulfilled the promise to a young fan after they hosted her and her family at their home in Hyderabad recently. The young fan even shared heartwarming moments from their meet, cherishing them for life.

Rashmika and Vijay's meet-and-greet with young fan

The young fan had documented her meeting and lunch at the actor's home and shared the video online, which has now gone viral. In the clip, Rashmika is seen serving ladoos to the girl, giving her a sweet kiss on her forehead, while Vijay also serves her rice and shows his affection too.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Along with the clip, the caption read, "Reel to real: Meeting Vijay Deverakonda at his home was truly a wonderful and unforgettable moment for me and my family. From the moment we arrived, he welcomed us with so much warmth and kindness, making us feel completely at ease. It was also such a delight to meet Rashmika Mandanna, whose cheerful smile and friendly nature added even more happiness to the visit. Along with them, spending time with his family made the experience feel even more special and homely. Everyone was so kind, caring, and down-to-earth, which made us feel like we were among our own people."

"We shared beautiful conversations, laughter, and joyful moments that we will always remember. The entire atmosphere was filled with positivity and warmth, making it a truly heart-touching experience. Overall, it was an incredible day that my family and I will cherish forever. Being with such amazing people, who are not only talented but also genuinely humble, made this experience very close to our hearts. @thedeverakonda @rashmika_mandanna (sic)."

Fans praised the couple for such a sweet and lovely gesture for the young fan. One user wrote, "They give new reason to love them everyday." Another user wrote, "How simple they are." "Cutest video of this month", wrote the third user.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of family and close friends. The couple held an intimate wedding featuring two sets of rituals—a Telugu wedding in the morning honouring Vijay's roots, followed by a Kodava ceremony in the evening to honour Rashmika's Kodava heritage.