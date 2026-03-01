/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Newlyweds announce nationwide sweet distribution, annadanam

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have won hearts by announcing a heartfelt gesture for fans across India to celebrate their marriage. The newlyweds recently shared that on March 1, they will distribute sweets nationwide and organise annadanam (free food offerings) at temples across the country.

The couple announces on social media

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur and shared the shared a joint social media statement expressing gratitude. "To the beautiful people of this country… you have always been a part of our journeys and our love," the couple said in a joint statement on social media. "And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food. So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country… and we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding celebrations

Sweets and annadanam to fans

According to the post shared on Instagram stories, trucks filled with sweets will be sent to multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and several towns across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and more. Additionally, annadanam will be organised at temples across different states.

Upcoming reception

Mandanna and Deverakonda had been making headlines for the past few weeks, and their first wedding photos took over the internet. As per reports, the couple is also set to hold a reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Sweets and annadanam

The real-life couple is also gearing up for the release of their upcoming period film Ranabaali. The makers recently revealed a glimpse of a wedding song from the film. This stars Mandanna as Jayamma and Deverakonda as Ranabaali. Said to be inspired by real events from the 1850s, the film also features actor Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist.