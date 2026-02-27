/Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to reunite for a film, makers share poster

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to grab headlines after exchanging vows in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of family and close friends. After making their first appearance together, the duo have unveiled a special project titled Ranabaali.

What is Ranabaali all about? Rashmika- Vijay shares surprise with fans

The renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers made an announcement, surprising fans that it will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, with their characters named Ranabaali and Jayamma, which has further sparked curiosity and excitement amongst fans.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the makers shared a poster, and the caption read, "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. A special surprise on Feb 28th, you’ll #Fallinlove with them once again. #Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th." Fans thronged the comment section and flooded it with their views. One user wrote, "Masss time of releasing poster." Another user wrote, "Wow, waiting!" “Wow blockbuster queen coming with husband Vijay,” wrote the third user.

The couple recently made their first appearance together at Udaipur Airport on Friday during a brief meet-and-greet session with fans. The couple was also seen sending flying kisses to fans and waving cheerfully before heading inside the airport.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's previous collaborations

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first film together was in 2018 in Geetha Govindam. Helmed by Parasuram, the rom-com drama tells the story of a young lecturer, who falls for an independent, level-headed woman, but unfortunately for him, things begin on the wrong foot, and he has to try his best to clear the misunderstandings and convince her. Apart from the duo, the film also featured Rahul Ramakrishna, Abhay Bethiganti and Subbaraju Santosh.