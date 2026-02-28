/Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding post breaks internet; crosses Virat Kohli's record



Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda took over the internet after sharing their dreamy wedding pictures. Sharing the first glimpse on February 26, the actress's emotional announcement has broken a record which was previously held by cricketer Virat Kohli. Mandanna's latest post has now become the most-liked Instagram post in Asia.

Rashmika Mandanna's post breaks the record

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mandanna posted a series of candid wedding photos on Instagram, introducing Vijay Deverakonda as her husband. In just 48 hours, the post received over 24 million likes, establishing a new record for engagement from an Asian account.

Also Read: Indian celebrities who chose sarees over heavy lehengas for their wedding day

Kohli’s previous record, a celebratory post following India’s victory in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, had seen around 22.8 million likes.

The actor's wedding post is also just a little behind, with almost 19 million likes.

Virosh Udaipur wedding

Mandanna and Deverakonda tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended only by close friends and family. As per reports, the wedding was held in both Telugu and Kodava traditions. The couple was also spotted returning to Hyderabad for post-wedding rituals, and are expected to host a wedding reception very soon. The actor couple confirmed their wedding through a social media post on February 22.

Fans reactions

As soon as the photos surfaced, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages. "Finally Geeta Govindam film feeling in real life," one fan wrote, while another said, "Wishing you joy love and happiness on your wedding day and as you begin your new life together." "Rashmika's Teary eyes, so adorable," another comment read. "Wishing you a lifetime of love and togetherness. Congratulations to you both," said another user.