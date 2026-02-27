/Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Indian celebrities who chose sarees over heavy lehengas for their wedding day

Deepika Padukone, for her two wedding ceremonies, opted for two different traditional attires; one was a heavy lehenga, and the other was a red and gold Kanjeevaram saree, which was gifted by her mother and styled by Sabyasachi. It featured the Gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif representing wisdom and prosperity. Padukone paired it with a traditional South Indian look, including a gold choker, Guttapusalu necklace, and jhumkas.