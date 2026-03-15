/Who is Anand Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna shares special birthday wish for Vijay Deverakonda’s brother | In pics

The actress posted a series of photos and videos celebrating her bond with Anand. In one of the images, the duo can be seen twinning in orange T-shirts, while another video showcased dancing with her brother-in-law. "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuu!! You are away shooting, and we miss you, but we hope your work is going well. Oh oh – apparently we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this," she wrote.