/Who is Anand Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna shares special birthday wish for Vijay Deverakonda’s brother | In pics

Published: Mar 15, 2026, 19:34 IST | Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 19:34 IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared some unseen moments with Anand Deverakonda on his birthday. The newlyweds also shared heartfelt messages for the Baby actor. Read on to know more.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Anand Deverakonda birthday
Rashmika Mandanna, who recently married Vijay Deverakonda, wished her brother-in-law, Anand Deverakonda, on his birthday with a heartfelt message, giving fans a sneak peek into their nostalgic moments. Vijay also took to social media to wish him happiness and success.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Rashmika shares unseen photos
The actress posted a series of photos and videos celebrating her bond with Anand. In one of the images, the duo can be seen twinning in orange T-shirts, while another video showcased dancing with her brother-in-law. "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuu!! You are away shooting, and we miss you, but we hope your work is going well. Oh oh – apparently we were calling out to the fish while this photo was taken, Vijju said. May we always be crazy enough to be calling out to the fish like this," she wrote.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Vijay wishes a heartfelt birthday
Vijay also took to his Instagram Stories to wish his younger brother. Sharing some rare photos and videos, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my boyyy. He has been by my side since the day he was born and I feel so blessed and lucky to have a brother. You are our favourite boy and we all watch everything you do with pride and joy. I love you."
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Vijay shares rare glimpses
In one of the photos, Anand can be seen posing with Rashmika. While the other one showcases both brothers chilling together. The birthday wishes quickly went viral online, with fans showering love on the candid posts and adoring the bond the trio has.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Who is Anand Deverakonda?
Anand Deverakonda is also an actor, just like his brother Vijay. Born in Hyderabad, he has worked in multiple Telugu films. He made his acting debut in 2019 with the Telugu film Dorasani. Before entering the entertainment industry, he reportedly worked in the United States at consulting firm Deloitte. Anand left his corporate job and returned to India to pursue acting.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Anand Deverakonda
The actor has gained recognition with movies such as Middle Class Melodies (2020), Pushpaka Vimanam (2021), and Baby (2023). He will next be seen in Aditya Haasan's Epic: First Semester, which reunites him with actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya after their film Baby.