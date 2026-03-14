/Rashmika Mandanna’s reception saree brings Mysore Silk back into the spotlight; sparks massive demand

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding broke the internet. Since the actor couple confirmed their relationship, it became one of the most-talked-about celebrations in recent times. A wedding music video from the festivities went viral across social media, and as per reports, it became the most-liked video, surpassing engagement numbers of posts featuring football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mandanna’s reception look

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Besides the wedding glimpses, what caught the attention of fans was Mandanna’s reception look, which is said to have created a phenomenon many are now calling the "Rashmika Effect."

At a time when celebrity weddings are often dominated by couture gowns and designer ensembles, Mandanna opted to go traditional. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor wore a red Mysore crepe silk saree with a black border. Her elegant look quickly grabbed attention online.

Mandanna revives Mysore Silk sarees

Soon after photos from the reception went viral, demand for Mysore Silk sarees increased instantly. As per reports, the spike became so high that state-run silk bodies had to temporarily pause online sales.

In several places, buyers were reportedly lining up as early as 4 am to secure the sarees. The sudden popularity has also brought renewed recognition to the weaving community. Around 16 looms have reportedly begun operating at full capacity to meet the demand surge caused by Mandanna’s choice.

With her reception look, the actor helped bring Mysore Silk back into the spotlight.

About Mandanna and Deverakonda's love story

The couple first met during the shooting of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. While their on-screen chemistry was loved by fans, it was also said that Mandanna and Deverakonda were also dating in real-life. The pair later reunited in Dear Comrade, but mostly kept their relationship private.