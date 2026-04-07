/'It belongs to us all': Namit Malhotra reacts to massive buzz around Ramayana glimpse

The makers of Ramayana unveiled the first look of Lord Rama on April 2, and since then, the film has been receiving a wave of appreciation from the viewers. Emerging as one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles globally, the two-part epic is envisioned as a grand, immersive experience rooted in scale, emotion, and cultural pride.

Namit Malhotra expresses gratitude

Recently, producer Namit Malhotra shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and reaffirming the team’s dedication to the project. "The response over the past few days has truly been inspiring and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy," he said.

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He acknowledged the emotional connection people have with the story, and added, The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department."

According to him, the team is closely listening to audience feedback and is committed to "pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud is what drives me forward every single day. What you’ve seen so far is just the beginning… we are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan reacts to VFX debate amid mixed reactions to Ramayana teaser

About Ramayana

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan are also set to play key roles.