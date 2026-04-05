/Ranbir Kapoor shares his bond with daughter Raha, recalls her reaction to Ramayana's narration

Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, slated for a two-part release in 2026 and 2027. The makers recently unveiled the teaser on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, showcasing the first look at Ranbir as Lord Ram, which received mixed reactions. Amid the buzz, the actor has been at the centre of several discussions. In one such conversation, he revealed that when he returned from the shoot, he would brief his daughter, Raha, on every detail of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor on fatherly duties

Since the teaser for the mythological film Ramayana was released, the hype has not cooled. Besides being in the spotlight for his role as Lord Rama, Ranbir Kapoor also shared that he used to talk to his daughter Raha about his work.

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In a conversation with AP, he said, "I was extremely blessed to have this opportunity, which coincided with the time I became a father. Just to go home, and my daughter is three and a half now, and on one side I'm going to work and playing Lord Ram, but I'm also going home and telling her stories about the Ramayana."

He further continues, "Just to see a three-and-a-half-year-old so engaged and asking, 'Did you shoot with Hanuman today? Did you shoot with Sita today? What did you shoot today?' She has so much interest in the story, which tells a lot. It's in our DNA."

Ending his interview, he stated, "The culture is so seeped into our subconscious that the interest and the love come very naturally to us. We want that to appeal to a global audience and sample something that we have believed for centuries and will continue to believe for centuries."

Netizens' reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's role as Lord Ram

Since the teaser went live, viewers haven't stopped talking about the mythological saga. One user wrote, “This is peak cinema, man! Mind-blowing visuals. Casting is absolutely on point. #RanbirKapoor, my man, I love you! Jai Shree Ram. #Ramayana.” Another jotted, "The third user wrote, 'I will say 100 times again.... He is the best actor to play Lord RAMA.'”

About Ramayana

This is an ancient epic film that chronicles the life story of Lord Rama, a young prince who embarks on a 14-year exile, marking the beginning of a legendary journey. Recently, the actor has also revealed that the movie will have a six-hour run time. The film is reported to have a massive combined budget of approximately Rs 4,000 crore, making it potentially the most expensive Indian film ever made.