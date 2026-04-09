/Raaka: Everything to know so far about Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's sci-fi action

On the occasion of Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8, the makers unveiled the actor’s first-look poster, which instantly grabbed fans’ attention. The poster teases a high-stakes, dark, supernatural sci-fi thriller. The most talked-about point becomes the stylish star’s striking transformation, which portrays him with a shaved head, kohl-lined eyes, a thick grey beard, and a rugged, intense expression. The look has significantly piqued fans’ curiosity.

The makers posted the picture with a caption, writing, "AA22xA6 is now Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."