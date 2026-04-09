/Raaka: Everything to know so far about Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's sci-fi action

Starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, Raaka is a sci-fi thriller directed by Atlee Kumar. The first poster of the film has been released on the occasion of Arjun's 44th birthday. Here’s everything you need to know about the film so far.
Directed by Atlee, Raaka is a sci-fi action thriller that unites two of the entertainment industry’s most iconic stars, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Centred on themes of revenge and reincarnation, the story follows Arjun in a gripping, intensely transformative avatar.
On the occasion of Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8, the makers unveiled the actor’s first-look poster, which instantly grabbed fans’ attention. The poster teases a high-stakes, dark, supernatural sci-fi thriller. The most talked-about point becomes the stylish star’s striking transformation, which portrays him with a shaved head, kohl-lined eyes, a thick grey beard, and a rugged, intense expression. The look has significantly piqued fans’ curiosity.
The makers posted the picture with a caption, writing, "AA22xA6 is now Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."
Raaka is a highly anticipated, large-scale Pan-Indian magnum opus starring Allu Arjun opposite Deepika Padukone. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film promises a striking blend of cutting-edge VFX and high-octane real-time action sequences, along with fantasy elements, multiple character avatars, and more.
Last year, when the movie went on the floors, Sun Pictures shared a video that gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone sitting with director Atlee, reading the script, while the director briefed her on the film's timeline. This confirmed the actress's casting in this grand spectacle.
This film marks a new beginning between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee. Both artists are backing each other for the first time in this mythological thriller. Reportedly, the film is believed to have a budget of Rs 800–900 crore.
Alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, it is also being rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur will appear in Atlee’s film.
There's no confirmation from the makers yet.