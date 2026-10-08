/World’s top vehicle producers: Top 10 countries making the most cars. Check where India stands

Visual Capitalist ranks the world’s top vehicle producers in 2025, with China leading at 34.5 million vehicles. Scroll down to see where India ranks in top 10
Global vehicle production remained concentrated among a relatively small group of manufacturing powerhouses in 2025. According to data highlighted by Visual Capitalist, China was by far the world’s largest vehicle producer, manufacturing 34,530,738 vehicles during the year. The United States ranked second with 10,243,844, while Japan produced 8,410,232. India occupied fourth place with 6,490,810 vehicles, ahead of Germany, South Korea and Mexico. The ranking covers 20 major vehicle-producing countries and uses 2025 production figures from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA).
China was in a league of its own in global vehicle production in 2025. The country manufactured 34,530,738 vehicles, more than three times the production of the United States, which ranked second. China’s output also increased by 10.4% compared with the previous year. Visual Capitalist noted that China extended its 17-year run as the world’s largest vehicle producer. Its enormous manufacturing base has made the country a central player in the global automobile industry. China’s 2025 production figure alone represented more than the combined output of several countries appearing elsewhere in the top 20 ranking.
The United States ranked second among the world’s vehicle-producing countries in 2025, manufacturing 10,243,844 vehicles. However, American production declined by 2.6% compared with the previous year. Despite the fall, US output remained substantial and was still far ahead of Japan, which ranked third. The United States was also the second country in the ranking to cross the 10-million-vehicle mark. Its 2025 production was less than one-third of China’s total, highlighting the enormous scale of China’s automotive manufacturing industry. The United States was one of three major North American producers to record a decline during 2025.
Japan remained one of the world’s biggest vehicle manufacturing centres in 2025, ranking third globally with 8,410,232 vehicles produced. Japanese vehicle production increased by 2.1% during the year. The country was comfortably ahead of India, which ranked fourth with nearly 6.5 million vehicles. Japan was also the highest-ranked country outside China and the United States. Its position reflects the continued scale of Japan’s automotive manufacturing sector, which has long been a major part of the country’s industrial economy. In the 2025 ranking highlighted by Visual Capitalist, Japan was one of the leading Asian vehicle-producing nations.
India ranked fourth among the world’s largest vehicle producers in 2025, with production reaching 6,490,810 vehicles. According to the figures highlighted by Visual Capitalist, Indian production grew 7.9% year-on-year, making it the second-fastest-growing producer among the top 20 countries. India’s output placed it ahead of Germany, South Korea and Mexico. Visual Capitalist also noted that India produced nearly 6.5 million vehicles in 2025. The country’s large domestic market is an important part of its automotive manufacturing base. Passenger-vehicle sales reached 4.49 million in 2025, while around 860,000 passenger vehicles were exported.
Germany was Europe’s largest vehicle producer in the 2025 ranking, finishing fifth globally with 4,148,836 vehicles. Production increased by 2.0% compared with the previous year. Germany narrowly remained ahead of South Korea, which produced just over 4.1 million vehicles. Its position in the global top five underlines the importance of automotive manufacturing to Europe’s industrial landscape. Germany was also the highest-ranked European country in the list. While its production was significantly lower than China’s 34.5 million vehicles, Germany remained one of only five countries worldwide to produce more than 4 million vehicles during 2025.
South Korea ranked sixth globally after producing 4,102,200 vehicles in 2025. Its production level was only slightly below Germany’s 4,148,836, leaving the two countries separated by fewer than 50,000 vehicles. South Korean vehicle production declined by 0.6% during the year. The country remained one of the world’s major automotive manufacturing hubs, alongside China, Japan and India in Asia. South Korea’s position also placed it ahead of Mexico, Brazil and Spain. The 2025 figures show how closely packed the middle of the global vehicle-production ranking was, with several countries recording annual production of between four and five million vehicles.
Mexico ranked seventh among the world’s vehicle producers in 2025, manufacturing 4,092,448 vehicles. Production declined by 2.6% from the previous year. Mexico was only narrowly behind South Korea, which produced 4,102,200 vehicles, a difference of less than 10,000 vehicles. It was also the third-highest-ranked North American producer after the United States. Visual Capitalist highlighted a broader decline across the region: the United States, Mexico and Canada all recorded lower production in 2025. Together, the three countries produced approximately 491,000 fewer vehicles than in 2024, representing a combined decline of 3.1%.
Brazil was the eighth-largest vehicle producer globally in 2025, manufacturing 2,644,054 vehicles. Production increased by 3.5% compared with the previous year. Brazil was the leading vehicle producer in Latin America in the ranking and was the first country outside the top seven to cross the 2.5-million-vehicle mark. Its output was considerably lower than Mexico’s 4.09 million vehicles but comfortably ahead of Spain, which ranked ninth. Brazil’s production also provided a useful benchmark for China’s enormous manufacturing scale: China’s additional production in 2025 alone was greater than Brazil’s entire annual vehicle output.
Spain ranked ninth among the world’s largest vehicle producers in 2025, with 2,274,026 vehicles manufactured. Production fell by 4.3% compared with the previous year. Despite the decline, Spain remained one of the world’s 10 largest vehicle-producing countries. It ranked ahead of France, Thailand and Czechia, all of which produced between approximately 1.45 million and 1.46 million vehicles. Spain was also the second-highest-ranked European producer after Germany. The gap between Spain and Brazil was relatively narrow, with Brazil producing 2,644,054 vehicles, around 370,000 more than Spain during 2025.
France completed the top 10 with 1,463,991 vehicles produced in 2025. The country recorded a 7.8% increase in production, one of the strongest growth rates among the countries ranked in the top 10. France was followed very closely by Thailand and Czechia. Thailand produced 1,455,569 vehicles, while Czechia manufactured 1,452,776. France’s production was therefore only around 8,000 vehicles higher than Thailand’s and around 11,000 higher than Czechia’s. The figures show how competitive the lower end of the global top 10 was, with three countries clustered around the 1.45-million-vehicle production level.