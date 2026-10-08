/World’s top vehicle producers: Top 10 countries making the most cars. Check where India stands

The United States ranked second among the world’s vehicle-producing countries in 2025, manufacturing 10,243,844 vehicles. However, American production declined by 2.6% compared with the previous year. Despite the fall, US output remained substantial and was still far ahead of Japan, which ranked third. The United States was also the second country in the ranking to cross the 10-million-vehicle mark. Its 2025 production was less than one-third of China’s total, highlighting the enormous scale of China’s automotive manufacturing industry. The United States was one of three major North American producers to record a decline during 2025.