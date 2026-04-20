Tamil actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been mired in controversy for the past few weeks in regard to his personal life. Since his wife Sangeetha Sornnalingam, who had filed for separation in February after 25 years of marriage, things have gone haywire for the actor. In the latest development, the proceedings have already begun, and the family welfare court has ordered the duo to attend a hearing in mid-June.

More details of the latest divorce proceedings of Vijay and Sangeetha

As per the report of ANI, it stated, "The divorce proceedings involving Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha were heard today at the Chengalapattu Family Welfare Court, with the matter being adjourned to June 15."

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The report further stated, "The case was taken up as the fourth item on the court's list and came before Judge Sasikala for hearing. After a brief session, the judge ordered a further adjournment, pushing the next hearing to mid-June."

The main reason for Sangeetha filing for divorce is that she has alleged Vijay has an extramarital relationship with an actress. For the unversed, Vijay and Sangeetha tied the knot on August 25, 1999, and two ceremonies were held, as Vijay is a Christian while Sangeetha is a Hindu. The couple have two children, a son named Sanjay and a daughter named Divya.

Vijay's indirect reaction to the divorce

During his speech, Vijay reportedly said, "When that also didn’t work, they waited till 30 days before the election to spread rumours about those close to me. You know what I’m talking about; that didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people." As per netizens, this is an indirect dig at the divorce speculation. Amid the divorce rumours, the actor is also being linked to Trisha Krishnan, though both parties have remained silent on the matter.

Also Read: Tamil actor Vijay shares his first social media post days after his wife Sangeetha files for divorce

Vijay's upcoming film

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. It has been facing a delay due to pending certification, and the release date is yet to be confirmed.