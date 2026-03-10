Tamil actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been courting controversy for the past few weeks thanks to his personal life. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for separation two weeks back after 25 years of marriage, alleging that the actor was having an affair with his colleague. Days later he was seen attending a wedding with actress Trisha Krishnan which added feul to the rumours about their alleged affair.

Vijay’s personal life has come under the spotlight amid his foray into politics. During an event in Mamallapuram on International Women's Day, Vijay was seen making promises to women about introducing welfare programs while marking the important day

Now, a member of his own party, Ranjana Nachiyar, who joined TVK about a year ago after leaving the BJP, has slammed the party chief's remarks and said that he should first respect his own family before making so many promises for women.

What Ranjana said about TVK leader Vijay

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ranjana said, “A leader should respect women. We all respect our leader Vijay, and we all hope that he will make a difference in the party, which will make a difference in Tamil Nadu and provide much more respect and equal space for women. But the statement he made during the Women's Day celebration yesterday… He told everyone that his wife had filed for a divorce. That is his personal matter, so we don't want to discuss it in the media, but this became viral because he said his wife is not worth it. Maybe his wife or his marriage life or anything it is, but the word 'its not worth it' made many people question what he meant. It does not show as a man that he respects his own wife. How can we believe that he will respect other women, the cadres, and people?”

'I don't know how those women support this kind of nature'

She continued, “He gave manifesto for women but it is more important for him to protect his own family first. I don't know how those women support this kind of nature but I think I should not support this. Because a woman at home should be worshipped, his own wife delivered two kids. She was living with him for more than 25 years. So first of all he should respect his own family. That is more important than he becoming the leader of Tamil Nadu. I always support Vijay. I hope he changes these things. I wish he changes many things. He should solve his personal issues. Above all that, he shouldn’t set a bad trend for the Gen-Z kids. Bringing another actress to a wedding is a bad trend-setting. I don't think this is a positive thing for Vijay because people of Tamil Nadu have a lot of hope.”

What did Vijay say at the event?

While campaigning in Mamallapuram for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, Vijay announced key welfare schemes for women.

During his speech, he also addressed the problems surrounding his personal life and urged his supporters not to get hurt by them. He had said, “Recently, there have been a few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I’m getting hurt seeing you guys getting hurt. I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. It is not worth it.”

Divorce battle and rumours of an affair

Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce from the actor after 25 years of marriage, citing infidelity by the actor. Days later, Vijay grabbed attention as he attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, with actress Trisha. The two walked together to the stage, greeting the newlyweds. They also posed together for the pictures and exited the venue at the same time.