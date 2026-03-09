/'We understand the complicated nature of love': Vikram Bhatt reacts to Vijay, Trisha Krishnan rumours

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings of Vijay with his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam, rumours linking the Jana Nayagan actor with Trisha Krishnan has resurfaced on social media. Recently, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt reacted to the speculations, urged people not to interfere in the duo's personal lives.

Vikram Bhatt reacts

Taking to social media, Bhatt shared a note addressing the rumours around the two actors. "There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things," he said. "My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in."

Expressing his own experiences, the filmmaker added, "I have been on both sides of that equation. I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness and its going away to find happiness."

Bhatt admires Vijay and Trisha

Speaking about the rumoured couple, Bhatt shared, "I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful." He further added, "We all know the other kind of life that people live. Men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites. Men who delete their messages before they get home. Men who spend afternoons with women they will never respect enough to acknowledge publicly. And yet it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others."

He also criticised the harsh judgment often seen online. "Individually, most of us are compassionate people. We understand weakness. We understand heartbreak. We understand the complicated nature of love. But something changes when we become a collective. We become judges. And that is when empathy disappears," he concluded. "Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love."

Rumours amid Vijay's divorce

The rumours around Vijay and Trisha have intensified in recent weeks after the actor reportedly filed for divorce in a Chennai court, alleging that Vijay had an extramarital relationship with a colleague. The couple got married in 1999 and shares two children.

Speculations were further fueled after Vijay and Trisha were seen attending the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son together in Chennai.