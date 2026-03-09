/Vijay’s Jana Nayagan pushed further? Censor Board postpones the film’s review screening

Fans of Tamil actor Vijay may have to wait longer to watch the actor turned politician’s last film, Jana Nayagan. The film’s review screening by the Central Board of Film Certification was scheduled to take place on Monday; however, it has now been postponed.

The film has been facing multiple hurdles before its theatrical delay and a certification by the CBFC has been denied. A revising committee was set up by CBFC, which will now watch the film afresh before taking a final call on its certification. Makers were hopeful that the revising committee would watch the film on Monday, but that’s now been pushed, a report on NDTV stated.

A CBFC board member will preside over the examination, while a different set of advisory panel members will join the committee for the screening. There is no word on when the review screening will take place next.

According to reports, the film's production house, KVN Productions, received a notification regarding the postponement on Sunday. The delay reportedly occurred after a member of the committee fell ill and thus the committee had to cancel the screening.

More about Jana Nayagan’s controversy

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on January 9, but the launch was pushed back following complications in the certification process.

The producers claim that the film was viewed by the examining committee on December 19, and with some cuts, they recommended a U/A 16+ certificate. These changes were made, and the edited version was resubmitted on December 24.

However, days later, the board withheld the certification following a complaint, which was filed by one of the examining committee members regarding concerns about the portrayal of armed forces.

Then on January 5, 2026, the film was referred to a nine-member revising committee, leading the makers to move to court.

On January 9, the Madras High Court quashed the CBFC chairman’s decision to refer the film to a revising committee and directed the board to grant a U/A 16+ certificate. Soon after, CBFC challenged this order before the Division Bench, which stayed the single judge’s ruling the same day.

The producers, KVN Productions, also approached the Supreme Court. However, on January 15, it declined to interfere with the interim stay but directed the Madras HC to hear the appeal expeditiously. Acting on this, the High Court resumed and completed the hearing on January 20.