/‘Attack on Tamil culture’: Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of blocking Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Amid a political row over the centre reportedly attempting to halt the release of Tamil film Jana Nayagan, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (13 Jan) accused the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of attacking Tamil culture and issued a warning to Prime Minister Modi, saying "you will never succeed in surpassing the voice of the Tamil people."

“The I&B Ministry’s attempt to block ‘Jana Nayagan’ is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

His statement came after the producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan moved to the Supreme Court against an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge decision to grant the CBFC clearance to the movie.

On January 9, the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.



The controversy erupted after the I&B ministry reportedly took steps to block or withhold clearance of the Movie with Vijay as the lead. The actor turned politician, Tamil Superstar Vijay, launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with intentions of contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was postponed just two days before its scheduled release on January 9. The film was submitted for certification on December 18 but ran into delays after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged certain issues. Although the examining committee recommended a U/A certificate on December 22 after suggesting 27 cuts, the certificate was not issued, resulting in further postponement.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayan Tirupathy alleged that the Congress is seeking an alliance with actor Vijay's TVK ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The so-called ‘Jannayak’ who got crushed miserably in the Bihar elections, is now desperately trying to latch onto the ‘Jananayagan’ vibe by tweeting in support of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan movie — accusing the Centre of blocking it as an ‘attack on Tamil culture.’ Knowing fully well that defeat is staring him in the face again (in TN 2026), Rahul Gandhi is chasing this lifeline from the film row to signal & begging for a possible alliance with TVK."