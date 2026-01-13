/'Bleeding noses, blood vomiting, mass paralysis': Did US deploy 'sonic weapons' in Venezuela operation that extracted Maduro?

In the past few days, there have been reports in a section of the media that American forces used some kind of 'sonic weapon' or ‘directed-energy weapon’ during the January 3 operation in Caracas that led to the capture and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The reports cited a guard on the ground at the presidential residence of Maduro. Now, a lawyer representing the alleged victims of Havana syndrome has spoken out about these claims. Havana syndrome refers to the phenomenon of alleged sonic waves that led to severe headaches and other symptoms in American and other foreign diplomats posted mainly in Cuba. Here is what you should know.

Where are reports of ‘sonic weapon’ use in Venezuela coming from?

Recently, the New York Post reported, citing a guard at the Caracas complex from which Maduro was captured, that those defending the president experienced severe headaches and nosebleeds as soon as the firefight started. The anonymous, unverified eyewitness claimed US forces deployed an “intense sound wave”. This allegedly caused “mass incapacitation” that included severe headaches, nosebleeds, vomiting blood and paralysis among Venezuelan soldiers, and possibly Cuban troops assisting them.

No official confirmation that the US used a sonic weapon, but…

This report was picked up by other media outlets, mostly aligned to US President Donald Trump who orderd and monitored the operation. This led to widespread social media chatter. The claim went viral after the New York Post report was shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, without comment. This was interpreted by some as a tacit endorsement of the claim of sonic weapon use.

At the time of writing this, there is no official confirmation or evidence to show that the US indeed used a sonic weapon.

Fox News and other mostly Trump-supporting media reported further on the claim, framing it as a “mystery” or “advanced” US weapon.

How is the sonic weapon reviving memories of Havana Syndrome?

The alleged use of the directed-energy weapon revived discussion on Havana Syndrome, also known as Anomalous Health Incidents, or AHI. These were unexplained symptoms reported by US personnel since 2016 while working in foreign missions, particularly in the Cuban capital of Havana.

It has been noted that the symptoms reported in the Venezuela situation, such as immediate bleeding and mass paralysis, are not similar to the known or alleged sonic or microwave weapon effects associated with Havana syndrome. Those symptoms were usually subtler and inconsistent.

US intelligence agencies have in the past repeatedly assessed that it is “very unlikely” that most Havana syndrome cases were caused by a foreign adversary.

What did the Havana syndrome lawyer say?

National security lawyer Mark Zaid, who represents Havana Syndrome victims, said that the US had “captured and studied devices potentially linked to AHIs”.

Zaid said these devices are not connected to the Venezuela raid, calling the viral story baseless.

Critics of the story have claimed that it may be more a tactic of intimidation or psychological signalling than credible reporting.