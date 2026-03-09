/Trisha Krishnan fires back at actor-director Parthiban for 'kept at home' remark: 'Crude words without...'

The Tamil film industry is abuzz with the Vijay divorce and the joint appearance of the actor and Trisha at a recent wedding function. With several rumours going around amid this, an actor-director, Parthiban, made remarks about the actress which led her to fire back at him with a cryptic post.

Trisha's response to Parthiban's remarks at an event

Trisha broke her silence on her X account without naming Parthiban and wrote, "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at."

Following Trisha's cryptic post, Parthiban took to X and issued an apology. The post read, "What happened has gone all wrong in this. There's no way but regret."

Vijay's statement amid ongoing situation

Amidst the reported divorce petition filed by Sangeetha and the public appearance of Trisha and Vijay, the actor, during a Women's Day event in Mamallapuram in Chennai, addressed the situation in his personal life. He stated, “Recently there are few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I'm getting hurt seeing you guys. I'll take care of the problems. Don't get hurt. Nothing to worry about,” as quoted by HT.

Who is Parthiban?

Parthiban, aka Radhkrishnan Parthiban, is an actor and director who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry. He started his career as assistant director for K. Bhagyaraj in 1984, and the duo worked in over 20 films from 1984 to 1991.

He is best known for directing critically acclaimed projects, including the 1989 film Pudhiya Paadhai and the 1999 film House Full, which even bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. He even bagged the National Film Award-Special Jury Award for Otha Seruppu Size 7 (2019 film).