/Trisha shares first post after attending wedding with Vijay: 'Thank you for always...'

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's recent public appearance at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son in Chennai has become the topic of the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son in Chennai. Trisha shared her first post on social media after attending last night's event.
Trisha's first post-wedding event with Vijay
Taking to her Instagram handle, Trisha shared her post after attending last night's event with Vijay by her side. She posted a series of her pictures of her from the wedding reception and thanked her team for dressing her up well.
Along with the series of pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Thank you for always being my go-to people. Saree @pothysofficial Jewellery @grtjewellers Styling @harshene.ravichandar Hair @rachelstylesmith."
Vijay and Trisha arrived at the venue in the same car. Vijay was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers, while Trisha greeted guests by hugging and shaking hands. The duo walked together to the stage to congratulate the newlyweds, posed for photographs, and exited the venue at the same time. Both stars opted for coordinated beige outfits for the occasion. Vijay wore a beige shirt paired with a matching lungi, while Trisha chose a beige and gold saree with a red blouse.