/Tamil actor Vijay shares his first social media post days after his wife Sangeetha files for divorce

Popular Tamil actor turned politician Vijay has made his first social media post days after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging infidelity by the actor. Sangeetha filed for divorce last week at a district court in Chennai.

Vijay's social media post

On Monday, March 2, Vijay took to X to share a heartfelt message for students across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are appearing for their Class 12 board examinations.

His post, written in Tamil, read, “Heartfelt greetings to my dear younger brothers and sisters who are writing the 12th standard public exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

The Leo star continued with an encouraging note: “You all, who are set to create a prosperous society tomorrow, face this exam without anxiety, without fear, and with courage. Advance wishes to excel in higher education as well! Only good will happen! Victory is certain!”

The post came at a time when he was making news not for his professional work but for his personal life.

Earlier in February, his film Jana Nayagan faced release delays due to hurdles in CBFC certification. Then, at the end of Feb, news broke that Sangeetha had filed a petition seeking the dissolution of their 25-year marriage. Sangeetha alleged that the actor was having an affair with an actress.

In her plea, Sangeetha alleged that in April 2021, she discovered Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star. She stated that the revelation caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

Describing the marriage as having “irretrievably broken,” she sought a decree of dissolution along with permanent alimony commensurate with Vijay’s income and social standing, among other demands.

About Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage

The popular star Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil by origin and a resident of the UK, in 1998. Over the years, they built a life together and are parents to two children — son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. While Vijay earned accolades and popularity for his films, Sangeetha remained in the background and maintained a low profile- away from the public eye.