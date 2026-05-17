/Raaka director Atlee Kumar and wife Priya Atlee reveal baby girl’s name; here’s its meaning

Raaka director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Atlee on Sunday revealed the name of their newborn daughter on social media. The couple welcomed their second child nearly a month ago, and introduced the baby girl as Miyou.

Atlee and wife reveal the name

Their emotional Instagram post featured a pastel-toned photo showing the infant’s tiny hand, accompanied by a heartfelt message that read, "Our hearts have a new home. Miyou. A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts."

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Sharing the meaning behind the name, the couple wrote, "Our art of love now has a name MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE."

Within no time, the post went viral online with fans flooding the social media with warm wishes. One fan wrote, "Congratulations sir, only blessings and happiness your way," while another wrote, "Wishing Miyou all the love and joy." "Love Blessings & Abundance to lil Miyou," wrore another. "Many many congratulations for your little princess Miyou," said another fan.

Announced Miyou's arrival a creative post

They announced their baby girl's arrival in April 2026 with an Instagram post that showcased an illustration featuring their son Meer, who appeared excited about becoming an elder brother. "Big Brother Meer. Yay! I've got a baby sister! We, Priya & Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl," it read. It also had a date stamp that said, "April 20, 2026." Atlee captioned the post, "Feeling blessed" with heart emojis.

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014 after being in a relationship for several years. The couple had a son, in January 2023 and often share glimpses of family life on social media.

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