/Portraits of Delusion: What to know about Suzy and Kim Seon Ho’s new K-drama?

South Korean dramas have continued to explore stories that blend period settings with mystery, fantasy and suspense. Adding to that lineup is Portraits of Delusion, a Disney+ series that brings Suzy and Kim Seon-ho together once again for a story filled with secrets, strange encounters and an unsettling portrait.

What is Potraits of Delusion about?

The show, reportedly set in 1935 Gyeongseong, Portraits of Delusion, follows Yun Iho, an unknown painter whose life takes an unexpected turn when he receives a commission to paint Song Jeong-hwa, the enigmatic owner of Nammoon Hotel. Jeong-hwa has reportedly remained away from public view for more than half a century, making her a figure surrounded by rumours and unanswered questions.

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Kim Seon Ho plays the role of Yun Iho, an artist who initially approaches the assignment as a professional opportunity. However, his meeting with Jeong-hwa leaves him confused. Despite the passage of decades, she appears much younger than expected. She then gives him an unusual request: to paint how she might look in her seventies.

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While, Bae Suzy, plays the role of Song Jeong Hwa, whose seduced existence becomes the centre of the drama's mystery. As Iho begins working on her portrait, he discovers that the hotel is hiding more than he initially imagined. The arrangement also comes with a strange condition: Iho is not allowed to leave the hotel until he completes the painting. Trapped inside a place filled with secrets, he begins to experience fear and confusion while becoming increasingly fascinated by Jeong Hwa.

Suzy and Kim Seo Ho previous project

Portraits of Delusion will be reuniting Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, who have previously worked together in the 2020 show Start-Up, where they were part of the show's central love triangle.

Portraits of Delusion is based on a webtoon?

Portraits of Delusion is based on Hongjacga's webtoon Hyunhok, which was published on Naver between 2019 and 2020. The television adaptation is directed by Han Jae-rim, known for projects including The King, Emergency Declaration and The 8 Show.