Kim Seon Ho upcoming play INTERVAL sold out amid tax evasion allegations

Published: Feb 05, 2026, 23:41 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 23:48 IST
Amid the tax evasion allegations, an upcoming play which will feature Kim Seon Ho has reportedly been sold out. The South Korean actor was recently seen in the show Can This Love Be Translated?

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has been under fire lately as the recent allegations of tax evasion surfaced after idol and fellow actor Cha Eun Woo. Despite being in the middle of controversy, Kim Seon Ho's upcoming play has managed to get sold out across major booking platforms. Let's delve into know more.

What is the play featuring Kim Seon Ho all about?

According to report of The Korea Times, all tickets of Kim's appearances in the play INTERVAL have

reportedly been sold out across major booking platforms. The Start-Up actor is scheduled to perform 19 times during the run from February 13 to March 22.

Reportedly, INTERVAL is adapted from a Japanese play by Tomohiro Maekawa, which explores the themes of life, death and memory. It tells the story of two characters who meet in a mysterious space with no recollection of their pasts, uncovering their karma and repeated lives through books they find. Kim will be seen playing the role of Dong-jae.

The report suggests that a representative for the production told Xport News, "The play is preparing for its opening as planned. We will provide updates if there are any changes."

Did Kim Seon Ho pay his income tax?

A report from Korea JoongAng Daily suggests that his agency, Fantagio, has issued a statement. They stated, "Kim set up the corporation in January 2024 for his acting activities and theater production. From the corporation’s establishment in January 2024 until a new contract with Fantagio took effect in February 2025, settlement payments for his activities during that period were made through the corporation."

“After recognising that the operation of the corporation itself could give rise to misunderstanding, Kim stopped operating it, and for more than a year, there has effectively been no activity conducted through the corporation," the statement read.

