Min Hee Jin, a South Korean music producer, art director and the former CEO of ADOR, a subsidiary of entertainment company Hybe Corporation, and the former executive producer of K-pop girl group NewJeans, is ready to take a new leap in her showbiz career. Min Hee Jin has announced her new label and even hinted at a boy group project.

Min Hee Jin's new agency, upcoming boy group project

As per the report of The Korea Herald, Min Hee Jin officially founded her new label named Ooak Records, which began its activities with a series of teasers released on its social media accounts. However, the teaser was showcased to reflect on the label's broader vision and creative direction, more than the upcoming boy group project.

Reportedly, the Ooak Records official stated, "We wanted to use the visuals to communicate the overall creative identity of Ooak Records, not just our ambition to launch a new boy group, but also the company's aesthetic and philosophical direction. What was released today marks the official launch of Ooak Records."

The label further stated, "We're actively recruiting trainees and preparing for a future group debut, but there's no set timeline as of now."

Min Hee Jin's controversy involving HYBE

In April 2024, HYBE Corporation began an internal audit on Min Hee Jin and her executives for allegedly attempting to seize full control of ADOR and publicly called for Min's resignation as the CEO. In response to this, Min issued a public statement rebutting the allegation, claiming that it would have been impossible for her to seize control of ADOR since HYBE owns 80% of the shares.