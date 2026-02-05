/Head over Heels to All of Us Are Dead: K-dramas featuring actress Cho Yi Hyun

Cho Yi Hyun is best known for showcasing versatility for each of her roles. She has been part of shows including All of Us Are Dead and Hospital Playlist, among others. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.
From being a trainee in JYP Entertainment to moving to the artist company, Cho Yi Hyun has established herself as one of the renowned actresses in the South Korean showbiz industry. With being part of films and shows, Cho Yi Hyun has made a mark in the industry with emotive performances, be it any genre: thriller, romance, or horror.
The show is set at the end of the Goryeo period, when two friends lead the charge to proclaim a new age. Among them are two friends who become enemies when they disagree on the direction of their country.
The South Korean show tells the story of a former boxing superstar whose life is in shambles due to his own incompetence. When his daughter gets into trouble, he makes a dangerous decision in order to save her and redeem himself.
The romance drama follows the story of Park Chan Hong, who gets bullied at school, while Heo Don Hyuk is shocked by the suicide of his girlfriend. However, things change when they both strike a deal to help each other.
The South Korean show tells the story of a sweet and quiet 17-year-old at Hanjong High School, who is constantly bullied for her name. However a popular boy at the school always makes sure to protect her.
The medical romance drama revolves around friends who have been since undergrad school. The five doctors who remain close and share a love for music while working at the same hospital. How they deal with daily cases in their personal and professional lives forms the main crux of the story.
The Matchmakers tells the story of the Joseon Dynasty's widowed husband Sim Jeong Woo and a widowed wife named Jeong Soon Deok joining forces to marry a single man and woman.
The horror thriller tells the story of trapped students, who must escape their high school, which has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.
The fantasy romance tells the story of Seong-ah, who is a high school student by day and a shaman by night. She tries to protect her first love, Bae Gyeon-woo, by changing his ill-fated future.