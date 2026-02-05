/Our Universe: Bae In Hyuk-Roh Jeong Eui's k-drama leaves netizens impressed, say 'chaotic but fresh'

South Korean coming-of-age romance drama Our Universe is helmed by Lee Hyun Seok and Jung Yeo Jin and stars Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui in lead roles. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, the show had already been garnering praise for the performance by the cast. Let's delve in to know the verdict of the netizens.

Netizens' reaction to the K-drama Our Universe

After the release of the first episode, netizens took to social media to share their views, and one user wrote, "Wow, episode one of Our Universe was so good!! Chaotic but fresh, exactly the kind of dynamic I need right now."

Another user wrote, "Look at how he went from crying sorrowfully like huenggg...!!!" To giggle cutely like HEHEHEHEHE after his uncle feeds him chocolate??? WOOJOO, YOU CUTIE CRIER (I'll buy you more chocolate).

“The first episode was filled with so many emotions, heartwarming moments, chaotic fun and heartbreak. I loved the sisterhood it showed, the chaos between the leads, and ofc the ML with our MVP Woojo, who totally stole the show. Can't wait for more episodes,” wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, "Our Universe1p1 really does its job setting up the story. The cameos of #HaJun and #ParkJihyun as the parents were perfect. As expected, our leads show promise, and the baby is a scene-stealer. Ready for the next episode. #BaeInhyuk #RohJeongeui #OurUniverse."

All about the K-drama Our Universe

For the unversed, Our Universe is a coming-of-age romance drama written by Soo Jin, Jeon Yu-ri, and Shin Yi-hyun, directed by Lee Hyun-seok and Jung Yeo-jin. It tells the story of two in-laws, Seon Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, two in-laws who share mutual dislike.

