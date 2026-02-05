/Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is now a wedding venue - but with a spooky price tag

Make your wedding memorable. Disneyland has opened the gates of the famous Haunted Mansion for weddings. Disneyland fans can now make their D-day extra special by tying the knot at one of the iconic attractions of the famous amusement park.

Beginning from July, couples can say “I do” in front of the famous attraction in the park.

This is the first time Disney Parks is allowing weddings at the legendary estate. However, this one-of-a-kind ceremony will not be easy on the pocket.

Wedding at Disneyland

Disneyland has announced that its iconic Haunted Mansion will now be available for weddings. The courtyard of the mansion will be the place where couples will say their vows. The mansion is made available for weddings as a part of a celebration of 35 years by Disney’s Fair Tale Weddings and Honeymoons.

The courtyard of the eerie mansion will be available for early-morning ceremonies before the park opens. Up to 25 guests, including the couple, will be allowed.

Sharing the details on the official Instagram handle,''Calling all happily engaged haunts 🔮 A spirited new wedding & vow renewal venue is materializing July 2026 at @disneyland park – the Haunted Mansion Courtyard 🤍 Learn more about saying “I Do” at the #LinkInBio 💍''

"With soaring columns and an eerily enchanting façade, the wedding venue sits in the heart of the magic at Disneyland Park and provides a dramatic backdrop for couples who want an unforgettable destination for their intimate ceremony or vow renewal," the press release read, as per People.

Ceremony Details: What's the price and more details

The price to book the Haunted Mansion ranges from $25,000 to $40,000. Disneyland provides minimal lighting for the morning wedding. Apart from this, the package includes an officiant, transportation to and from Disneyland Resort hotels, light décor, and photography.

In the initial days of the booking, the Disney Wedding Sales Manager will assist the couple with the best time, date and locations.



After the signing of your Letter of Agreement, you will be assigned your personal Wedding Event Planner, who will work with you to plan everything. The other iconic locations available are the Magnolia Park Gazebo, Fantasyland Faire Garden and the Sleeping Beauty’s Castle Forecourt, among others.