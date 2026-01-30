/Margot Robbie celebrates India's legacy wearing the Taj Mahal Diamond Necklace; Know its history, price and more

The release of Wuthering Heights featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in lead roles is a few weeks away, and people are eagerly waiting for it, seeing the duo's bond and chemistry. While the premieres are ongoing, the Hollywood actress has recently become the talk of the town as she showcased Elizabeth Taylor's legendary Taj Mahal diamond necklace at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Los Angeles. Let's delve in to know the Indian connection of the necklace.

What is the connection of the Taj Mahal diamond necklace to India?

As per the site of the Elizabeth Taylor archives, the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace stands as one of the most historically significant pieces in Elizabeth Taylor's legendary collection. This piece was gifted to Elizabeth by Richard Burton on her 40th birthday in 1972 during a Budapest getaway.

The pendant's surface bears an inscription in Parsee that reads, “Love is Everlasting,” along with the name of Nur Jahan, the first woman to receive the jewel as a gift from her husband, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahangir.

The diamond was then passed down to their son Shah Jahan, who gifted it to his most adored wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Four laters, she died, the emperor comissioned the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum as a tribute to her. The monument inspired the naming of the diamond, which found its way to Elizabeth and Richard – another couple whose legacy of love still lives on.

Wuthering Heights: Release date, plot and more

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell and loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Other cast members include Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clues and Ewan Mitchell, among others.

Wuthering Heights will have its world premiere in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026, and will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 13 in India. It is slated to release in IMAX theatres.