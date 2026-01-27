/Gregory Bovino, the ‘Nazi’: Did ‘SS greatcoat’ cost border patrol top dog his Minnesota job?

As Minnesota’s anti-immigration drive and the resultant protests reached a violent crescendo earlier this month, US Border Patrols commander-at-large Gregory Bovino made an appearance wearing a long coat. The army-green greatcoat was eerily similar to the costumes of Hitler’s Nazi officers, particularly the leaders of the SS and the Gestapo, and a ubiquitous part of Nazi Germany iconography and historical imagery. Whether deliberate or unfortunately coincidental, his alleged ‘Nazi cosplay’ became a symbol of the conflict between Minnesotans and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents that Bovino led. Now, Bovino has been given the marching orders by US President Donald Trump to get out of Minnesota and is replacing him with his border czar Tom Homan. There are unconfirmed reports that he might also lose his ‘commander-at-large’ designation as he returns to his home base of California. Here is the story of how Bovino’s coat became part of the controversy:

Symbolism is everything, sometimes: How Gregory Bovino’s sartorial choices became a hot topic

Between two fatal shootings — of Renee Gold and Alex Pretti — and amid the street fights between locals and ICE, Bovino appeared with a group of men. His dress was in sharp contrast to the others, who were sporting bomber jackets or tactical vests, covering their faces with balaclavas or neck gaiters. From their civilian appearance, some of them could have been plainclothes enforcement officers, right-wing anti-immigration supporters, or bystanders. Among them, Bovino’s clothing stood out.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His greatcoat was described in a New York Times report as “the long, double-breasted army-green coat with wide lapels, big metallic buttons, epaulettes and insignia on the arms”. Bovino accessorised it with black leather shoes and gold-trimmed patches, in what an expert described as “a look intended to intimidate and provoke”. It was eye-catching and caused a social media maelstrom when videos and images of Bovino from the scene were shared online.

ICE uniforms are already being compared to Nazis

For context, the SS, or Schutzstaffel, was the elite ideological, paramilitary and security organisation of Nazi Germany, while the Gestapo was the plainclothes secret police force designed to hunt down Hitler’s opponents.

In the past few years, ICE officers’ clothing became a contentious symbol of enforcement, including the fact that many agents covered their identities with facemasks or scarves.

Bovino's' greatcoat in Minneapolis was not the first time he wore it. In 2025, as Bovino led ICE operations in Los Angeles and Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security posted a video of him in action with the caption, “We Will Not Be Stopped”, set against the Coldplay song "Viva la Vida". The video also featured several photos of Bovino wearing the greatcoat. That was when he was compared online to the Gestapo or the SS chiefs.

“If you think the calls of fascism and authoritarianism are hyperbole, pause and watch this video,” California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom posted on X while sharing it.

Bovino’s greatcoat: SS get-up or standard uniform?

As criticism mounted, the government stepped in to explain, with Tricia McLaughlin of the Homeland Security department saying Bovino’s coat was a “standard-issue Border Patrol winter dress uniform”. Bovino has worn it since 1999, wrote the assistant secretary for public affairs.

“Manufacturing fake outrage and likening law enforcement to the Nazis or Gestapo is incredibly dangerous,” she added.

That claim may not be accurate. The New York Times report noted that a document detailing the Border Patrol’s Uniform and Grooming Standards in 2025 did not include a greatcoat as part of the official uniform.

Bovino’s hairstyle did not help either. While it is technically a version of the standard crew cut, his tightly cropped hair and dark clothing “give the unmistakable whiff of dictators and of the 1930s,” said Harold James, a professor of history at Princeton University, as quoted in the NYT report.

Why the Department of Homeland Security attracts Nazi Germany comparisons

Curbing and “cleansing” immigrants was one of the main tasks of Hitler’s Nazi apparatus. Besides millions of Jews, the Gestapo and the German military rounded up tens of thousands of migrants and sent them to concentration camps, many of whom were later executed. Such historical memories have led to comparisons between the US Department of Homeland Security and Nazi Germany.