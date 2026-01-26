/Trump defends immigration crackdown, blames Democrats for ICE shootings of 'American citizens' Alex Pretti, Renee Good

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 15) blamed the deaths of two Americans by federal agents in Minneapolis on Democratic leadership in cities and states refusing to comply with his ongoing immigration crackdown. This comes amid pressure mounting on Trump administration over two killings by federal agents in in Minneapolis during "Operation Metro Surge," a large-scale immigration crackdown. In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said that Republicans were voted to fix the border mess created by the Biden administration. He went on to blame the Democrats in the state, saying that they are making communities unsafe in their states by not complying with the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

In his post, Trump claimed that during the previous four years under Biden, “tens of millions” of undocumented immigrants entered the US.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Terming them as “dangerous criminals”, he claimed that his poll victory and Republican congressional wins were partly because Republicans promised to “seal the border” and increase deportations. Trump also claimed that the administration has launched the largest deportation effort in US history aimed at criminal undocumented immigrants. He sharply contrasted Republican cooperation with what he calls Democrat-run “sanctuary” cities and states, which he said refuses to help ICE and instead protect undocumented immigrants. He blamed the Democrats for prioritizing undocumented people over “law-abiding citizens.” Further, blaming the Democrats' ‘lack of cooperation’ for the death of two US citizens, Trump reiterated that his administration would reinforce laws to protects Americans.

"In the five Republican run States of Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, ICE has arrested 150,245 Criminal Illegal Aliens over the past year — with ZERO protests, riots, or chaos. Why? Because Local Police and ICE are cooperating and working together. Meanwhile, Democrat run Sanctuary Cities and States are REFUSING to cooperate with ICE, and they are actually encouraging Leftwing Agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations to arrest the Worst of the Worst People!"

Death of Alex Pretti and Renee Good